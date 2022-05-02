Jimmy Kimmel Tests Positive for COVID-19, Mike Birbiglia Fills In as Host

Jimmy Kimmel is the latest talk show host to test positive for COVID-19.

“Our daughter brought us covid (even though we specifically asked her not to),” Kimmel tweeted on Monday. “All feeling fine, I am double vaxxed and boosted but the show must not go on. Apologies to @TomCruise & @iliza and thanks to Mike Birbiglia @birbigs who’ll be filling in for me starting tomorrow night.”

Mike Birbiglia responded with his own tweet, writing, “I must be the first person to ever deplane a Southwest Airlines flight and find out they’re guest-hosting a late night talk show. Sending love to the Kimmels. See you on the TV tomorrow, friends.”

The news comes after several other late night hosts have tested positive for COVID. In recent months, Seth Myers, James Corden and Jimmy Fallon have all tested positive. Recently, on April 28, “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” cancelled several shows after Colbert tested positive.

The Tuesday night show of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is set to continue with Mike Myers of “The Pentaverate” and Iliza Shlesinger of “Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival.” The Black Crowes are set to musical guest.

Wednesday night’s show, which will also be hosted by Birbiglia, is set to feature Ewan McGregor (“Obi-Wan Kenobi”) and Ben Schwartz (“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” and “The Afterparty”). Musical guest is The Head and the Heart.

The late night industry has recently been reeling after Corden announced that he will be leaving “The Late Late Show With James Corden” next year. The comic has been at the helm of the show since 2015.