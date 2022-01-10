Jimmy Kimmel Salutes Bob Saget in Tearful Opening Monologue: ‘He Was the Sweetest Man’

Jimmy Kimmel offered a tribute to the late Bob Saget in his opening monologue on Monday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” eulogizing the late actor and comedian by sharing memories of his friendship, performances and philanthropic work.

“Bob was the sweetest. He was the sweetest man,” Kimmel said. “I have so many wonderfully kind and supportive texts and emails and calls from Bob. He always had a compliment. He’d write sometimes just to tell me he loved me and I know he did that for many people… He had something funny to say about everything and nothing bad to say about anyone. Never.”

Kimmel also took time to recount Saget’s efforts to fundraise for the fight against scleroderma, a rare autoimmune disease. After Saget’s sister, Gay, was diagnosed with the disease, he joined the board of directors for the Scleroderma Research Foundation. Kimmel directed viewers to the group’s official website to pledge support in Saget’s memory.

“When my son was in the hospital, Bob checked in a lot. I want to send love to his daughters, to his wife Kelly and to his friends who loved him so much,” Kimmel said. “He was very kind to everyone and he had no problem telling you that he loved you and what you meant to him.”

The host finished his monologue by introducing a clip of Saget and his “Full House” co-star John Stamos on a 2017 broadcast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Stamos and Saget appeared as guests on the show to eulogize the comedian Don Rickles, who died in April 2017.

Saget died on Sunday in Orlando, Fla. at the age of 65. The comedian and actor had been in the middle of a nationwide stand-up tour that was set to run through June 2022.

“Bob was my absolute everything. I am so completely shattered and in disbelief,” said his wife Kelly Rizzo Saget in a statement. “I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers. When the time is right and when this news is not as raw, I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world.

Guests for Monday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” included Steve Harvey and Clayton Echard. Milky Chance performed as a musical guest.

Watch Kimmel’s full monologue below: