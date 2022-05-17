Jimmy Kimmel Takes Aim at Fox, Bob Chapek, Netflix, CBS and More in Disney Upfront Performance

Jimmy Kimmel had zingers aplenty for companies across the TV spectrum at Disney’s upfront presentation on Tuesday, even though a positive COVID test kept the late-night host from appearing in person.

As always, Kimmel didn’t hold back at his bosses in his 10-minute standup bit that was beamed in live to the event held in a giant tent at Manhattan’s Pier 36. He noted that he’s been doing his much-anticipated comedy bits for 19 years. “When I started this, ‘Lost’ was one of our biggest hits. Now it’s our corporate motto,” he said.

Taking direct aim at Disney CEO Bob Chapek, who opened the Disney presentation (and who sports a bald head), Kimmel observed: “A Disney CEO has never spoken at the upfront before and now we know why.” He quickly added, in a reference to the Will Smith-Chris Rock slapping debacle at the Oscars, “Can’t wait to see you in ‘G.I. Jane 2.’ ”

