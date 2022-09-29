Jim Gaffigan Joins Steven Soderbergh, Ed Solomon’s HBO Max Series ‘Full Circle’

Jim Gaffigan has joined the cast of the HBO Max limited series “Full Circle,” Variety has learned.

Along with Gaffigan, the ensemble cast of the six-episode series now includes Zazie Beetz, Dennis Quaid, Claire Danes, Timothy Olyphant, Jharrel Jerome, Sheyi Cole, and CCH Pounder.

Per the official description of the series, “An investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City.”

Gaffigan is best known for his stand up comedy career, having released specials like “Beyond the Pale,” “King Baby,” “Mr. Universe,” “Obsessed,” “Cinco,” “Noble Ape,” “Quality Time,” “The Pale Tourist,” and “Comedy Monster,” the last of which premiered on Netflix last December. He has received six Grammy nominations over the course of his career. Gaffigan has played many comedic roles as an actor, but has taken on more dramatic roles recently, such as the films “American Dreamer,” “Above the Shadows,” and “Light from Light.” He can currently be seen opposite Ethan Hawke in the IFC Films feature “Tesla.”

Variety exclusively reported that “Full Circle” had been ordered to series in August 2021. Steven Soderbergh will direct all six episodes and executive produce, with Ed Solomon writing and executive producing. Casey Silver will also executive produce. The three previously worked together on the HBO Max film “No Sudden Move.”

It was announced in January 2020 that Soderbergh had signed a multi-year overall deal with HBO and HBO Max that would see him develop television series across both platforms, with the deal also including a first-look deal for films. He previously directed the features “Let Them All Talk” and “Kimi” for the streamer in addition to “No Sudden Move.” He is also an executive producer on the HBO Max unscripted series “The Real Magic Mike.”