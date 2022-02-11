Jim Angle, Early Fox News Channel Reporter, Dies at 75

Jim Angle, one of the first reporters to work for Fox News Channel, died Feb. 9 in Arlington, Va., the network reported on Friday. He was 75.

“Jim was a Fox News original and a top Washington correspondent whose talent and fearless reporting was unmatched,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement. “He was a central figure to establishing our Washington bureau in 1996 and was beloved across the entire network for his down-to-earth easygoing demeanor, his kindness and a smile that was ever present. He will be greatly missed, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his entire family.”

Born and raised in Texas in 1946, Angle attended Texas Tech University, where he received a bachelor of arts in political science, as well as the University of Texas at Austin, where he received his master of arts in Latin American studies. After college, he was drafted into the U.S. Army. During his time in the army, he did tours in Germany and Vietnam. In Germany, he served as a member of the Berlin Brigade, a special garrison that occupied West Berlin during the Cold War.

Angle started his journalism career at National Public Radio, where he served as the organization’s White House correspondent for seven years, covering the administrations of Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush. In addition, from 1990 to 1993, he spent three years anchoring the NPR “Marketplace” radio show, which covers economic and business news. Prior to joining Fox News, he also worked at ABC News, where he covered economic policy on “World News Tonight,” “Nightline” and “Good Morning America,” as well as CNN, where he covered politics and the economy.

Angle joined Fox News Channel at its inception in 1996 as a senior White House correspondent. He appeared nightly on “Special Report with Brit Hume,” and regularly served as a substitute anchor for the program. Key stories he covered for Fox News included President Bill Clinton’s 1996 reelection, the 1999 impeachment trial and the 2000 Florida recount process, which he covered live from Al Gore’s headquarters in Nashville.

Angle continued working as a reporter for Fox News through George W. Bush and Barak Obama’s administrations, reporting on social security, tax reform, immigration and the economy for the network. In 2011, he earned the title of chief national correspondent before retiring in 2014.

Over the course of his career Angle received several honors for his reporting. In 1994 and 1995, he was awarded the Excellence in Financial Journalism Award for his work on “Nightline.” In 2001 and 2003, he was the recipient of the Merriman Smith Memorial Award from the White House Correspondents’ Association, for his work.

He is survived by his brother, George Angle, two sons and a sister-in-law.