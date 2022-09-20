Jharrel Jerome Cast in Steven Soderbergh, Ed Solomon HBO Max Series ‘Full Circle’

Jharrel Jerome is the latest addition to the growing ensemble cast of Steven Soderbergh and Ed Solomon’s upcoming HBO Max series “Full Circle,” Variety has learned.

Other previously announced cast members include Dennis Quaid, Claire Danes, Zazie Beetz, and Timothy Olyphant. The official logline for the six-episode show reads, “An investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City.” Character details are currently being kept under wraps.

Jerome is best known for his starring role in Ava DuVernay’s critically-acclaimed Netflix limited series “When They See Us,” based on the true story of five young men of color in New York City who were falsely accused of rape and spent decades in prison before being exonerated. Jerome won the Emmy Award for best actor in a limited series for the show in 2019.

Jerome’s other TV roles include the Audience Network series “Mr. Mercedes.” He will also star in Boots Riley’s upcoming Amazon series “I’m a Virgo” as well as the Sony limited series “Night of the Assassins.” On the feature side, Jerome appeared in the Oscar-winning film “Moonlight” and the Netflix film “Concrete Cowboy.”

Variety exclusively reported that “Full Circle” had been ordered to series in August 2021. Soderbergh will direct all six episodes and executive produce, with Solomon writing and executive producing. Casey Silver will also executive produce. The three previously worked together on the HBO Max film “No Sudden Move.”

It was announced in January 2020 that Soderbergh had signed a multi-year overall deal with HBO and HBO Max that would see him develop television series across both platforms, with the deal also including a first-look deal for films. He previously directed the features “Let Them All Talk” and “Kimi” for the streamer in addition to “No Sudden Move.” He is also an executive producer on the HBO Max unscripted series “The Real Magic Mike.”