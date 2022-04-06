Jessica Williams Joins Jason Segel, Harrison Ford in Apple Series ‘Shrinking,’ James Ponsoldt Attached to Direct

Jessica Williams has signed on to star opposite Jason Segel and Harrison Ford in the Apple comedy series “Shrinking,” Variety has learned.

In addition, James Ponsoldt has boarded the show to direct multiple episodes and executive produce. That marks a reunion for Ponsoldt and Segel, who previously worked together on the film “The End of the Tour.”

“Shrinking” follows Jimmy (Segel), a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives, including his own.

Williams will star as Gaby, a therapist working in the practice with Dr. Phil Rhodes (Ford) and Jimmy. She’s all in on anything she’s passionate about, including her friend Jimmy, whom she cares for and respects.

Williams is perhaps best known for her time spent as a correspondent on “The Daily Show.” She also co-hosted the podcast “2 Dope Queens” with Phoebe Robinson, which also aired two four-episode seasons on HBO in 2018 and 2019. Williams has previously starred in TV shows such as “Love Life” at HBO Max and the Netflix animated series “I Hear Arlo.” On the film side, she reprised the role of Professor Eulalie “Lally” Hicks in “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” after originating the role in “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.” She also starred in and executive produced the 2017 film “The Incredible Jessica James” and appeared in the hit 2019 comedy “Booksmart.”

She is repped by Rise, UTA, ID and attorney Jeff Endlich. Ponsoldt, whose other film credits include “The Circle” and “The Spectacular Now,” is repped by UTA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Segel, Bill Lawrence, and Brett Goldstein all serve as writers and executive producers on “Shrinking.” Lawrence executive produces via Doozer Productions, with Doozer’s Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer also executive producing alongside Neil Goldman and Ponsoldt. Warner Bros. Television, where Doozer is under an overall deal, is the studio.