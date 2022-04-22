Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew to Appear on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season Finale

The once-and-future “Grey’s Anatomy” super couple of Jackson and April — played by Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew — are set to appear on the finale of the medical drama’s 18th season on May 26, Variety has confirmed.

Williams left “Grey’s Anatomy” last season, having played Jackson since the show’s sixth season. Drew, who’d departed the show in 2018, returned for a guest appearance in May 2021 to send Jackson off to his new life in Boston, where he was taking over his family’s foundation. April ended up moving there with him, having ended her relationship with her husband.

The onscreen pair share a daughter, and their portmanteu is Japril — and though Japril fans would love a spinoff show revolving around the two characters, an ABC spokesperson batted down that idea to Variety on Friday. Nor could ABC offer any other details about the context in which Jackson and April will appear on the finale episode.

Upon his departure last year, Williams told Deadline that he’d be happy to return to the show as a guest star. Williams is currently starring on Broadway in “Take Me Out.” Variety‘s review this month called his performance “impressive as the embodiment of charisma and cool,” in the role of Darren, whose coming out the play revolves around.

When Williams left “Grey’s Anatomy,” he thanked its creator, Shonda Rhimes, showrunner Krista Vernoff, star Ellen Pompeo, and executive producer Debbie Allen, who also plays Catherine Avery, Jackson’s mother. In a statement to Variety then, he said, “As an actor, director and person, I have been obscenely lucky to learn so much from so many and I thank our beautiful fans, who breathe so much energy and appreciation into our shared worlds. The experience and endurance born of creating nearly 300 hours of leading global television is a gift I’ll carry always. I am immensely proud of our work, our impact and to be moving forward with so many tools, opportunities, allies and dear friends.”

