Jesse Williams Cast in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 19: Jesse Williams attends Variety, The New York Party at American Bar on October 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Variety via Getty Images)
Variety via Getty Images

Jesse Williams has been cast in Season 3 of “Only Murders in the Building.”

Williams will recur as a documentarian with a particular interest in the case that Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin) and Oliver (Martin Short) are working on.

The series follows three unlikely friends who live in the same building in New York City and bond over their love of true crime when they find themselves in the middle of a real-life murder mystery and begin a podcast of their own. In Season 1, they investigate the death of their neighbor Tim Kono, while Season 2 saw them investigate after finding their building’s board president Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell) murdered.

