Jesse Watters Will Take Over Fox News’ 7 PM Hour

Jesse Watters, the longtime Fox News Channel personality will take over the network’s 7 p.m. hour, extending a lineup of conservative opinion hosts that now starts at 7 p.m. and lasts until midnight.

Watters will continue to serve as a co-anchor of “The Five,” the early-evening program that has recently enjoyed a viewership surge. But he will give up his weekend program, “Watters’ World.” The new 7 p.m. program, “Jesse Watters Primetime,” will launch January 24.

“Jesse’s versatility and hosting acumen has grown exponentially over the last five years, and he has developed a deep connection to the audience through two hit shows ‘The Five’ and ‘Watters’ World,'” said Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News Media. “We look forward to watching him expand his connection even further through this new solo weeknight hour.”

