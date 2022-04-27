Jesse Spencer Returning to ‘Chicago Fire’ for Stellaride Wedding With Another Surprise Guest — But It Won’t Go ‘As Planned’

Jesse Spencer is officially set to return to “Chicago Fire” for the Season 10 finale, Variety confirms. The actor exited the show last October, but will come back to the Windy City for Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella’s (Miranda Rae Mayo) wedding.

“Basically, we went to Jesse a month ago or so. We officially said, ‘Severide’s getting married and there’s no way that Severide can get married without his best friend and his best man at the wedding. So whatever we need to say to get you to come with us, please,'” says co-showrunner Derek Haas. “Jesse is the greatest and we were thrilled he agreed to do it.”

When Spencer left the series, his character temporarily moved to Oregon. At the time, he and girlfriend Brett (Kara Killmer) decided to stay together and have a long-distance relationship. While she did go visit, things are still tough between the duo.

“Long distance relationships are really hard. I mean, their relationship was a long time coming at the end. They are deeply in love, but I think that it’s a real challenge for them to be far apart,” co-showrunner Andrea Newman tells Variety. “They come back in after having been together for a week when Brett was visiting but they know that now they have to say goodbye again for an undetermined amount of time. That’s weighing heavily on them. When you go to a wedding with anybody, it brings up all those sorts of questions about your own future and your relationships. So they’re definitely going to be struggling with that.”

Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett and Jesse Spencer as Matthew Casey on “Chicago Fire.” Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

As usual in the One Chicago world, expect the unexpected when it comes to the nuptials.

“The wedding is not going to go as planned. Plus, there’ll be at least one surprise guest at the wedding besides Jesse. It became a matter of how many people could we get in one day availability-wise, so we put together a wish list,” says Haas. Newman adds, “We had kind of endless wish list that went on pages, but that being said, we also have all these twists and turns in the wedding itself. People that we wanted to get there might might not make it.”

Haas also warns that despite past shocking storylines on “Chicago Fire,” this is the “top finale” they’ve ever done.

“You’re going to have all of your emotions. Have some tissues handy and not even in the end — in the first 10 minutes, it’s gonna get gnarly,” Haas tells Variety. “There’s a beloved character since episode one, Season 1 and that is Mouch’s couch. I don’t want to say the couch is in danger, but I think the fan-favorite couch may not make it through season.”

“Chicago Fire” airs on NBC Wednesdays at 8 p.m.