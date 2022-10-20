Jesse Lee Soffer Returning to ‘Chicago P.D.’ to Direct in Season 10 (EXCLUSIVE)

Jesse Lee Soffer isn’t leaving the Windy City just yet. The actor, who made his final appearance on “Chicago P.D.” earlier this month, will be returning to direct episode 16, Variety can exclusively reveal. The episode will air in 2023.

Soffer starred in 189 episodes of NBC’s police procedural, portraying Det. Jay Halstead. In August, he confirmed that the 10th season would be his last, appearing in the first three episodes. The character was written off the show during the Oct. 3 episode, when Jay decided to resign from Intelligence, say goodbye to his wife (played by Tracy Spiridakos) and take an army job in Bolivia.

“It’s black and white, it’s good and bad, it’s right and wrong, and it’s no more of this,” Halstead told Upton during their emotional scene. “I need that. I need that back. I fly out today. It’s not forever, it’s eight months, maybe a little longer. But I swear to you that we’re gonna get through this because you’re the love of my life, and if I’m yours, then you’ll know that you have to let me go.”

Soffer, who is repped by UTA, Ethos Entertainment and Schreck Rose Dapello & Adams, shared his gratitude for his years working on the show. “To create this hour drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show,” he said in a statement. “I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead.”

Benjamin Levy Aguilar, who guest starred in Season 9, was upped to series regular ahead of the Season 10, joining cast members Jason Beghe, Marina Squerciati, Patrick Flueger, LaRoyce Hawkins and Amy Morton.

“Chicago P.D.” is produced by Universal Television and Wolf Entertainment. Dick Wolf, Gwen Sigan, Rick Eid, Derek Haas, Peter Jankowski, Michael Brandt, Gavin Harris, Chad Saxton and Arthur W. Forney serve as executive producers.

New episodes air on NBC Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.