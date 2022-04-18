UTA Signs Jesse Collins Entertainment

Producer Jesse Collins and his eponymous Jesse Collins Entertainment have signed with United Talent Agency (UTA) for representation.

Collins is the CEO and executive producer of all programming for the Emmy-nominated television and film production company. He most recently executive produced the 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show, featuring a performance by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent, following the 2021 show by The Weeknd. In 2021, Collins also produced the Grammy Awards, as well as the Oscars, nabbing Primetime Emmy nominations for all three specials that year.

Founded in 2012, Jesse Collins Entertainment has a multi-year overall agreement with Viacom CBS Cable Networks, as well as a first-look deal for its film development projects with Viacom’s film entities, such as Paramount Players.

The company’s television divisions have produced projects including scripted series “Real Husbands of Hollywood” and “American Soul;” the miniseries “The New Edition Story” and “The Bobby Brown Story.” In unscripted fare, JCE has produced shows including “Cardi Tries,” “My Killer Body With K. Michelle,” “DJ Cassidy’s Pass the Mic,” “Forward: The Future of Black Music,” “Becoming A Popstar,” “Rhythm + Flow,” “Sunday Best,” “Hip Hop Squares,” “Nashville Squares,” “Face to Face With Becky G” and the Emmy-winning children’s series “Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices.”

Its specials division has also produced award shows including the American Music Awards, BET Awards, Soul Train Awards, BET Hip Hop Awards, Black Girls Rock!, BET Honors, UNCF’s An Evening of Stars and ABFF Honors. Other specials include the upcoming “Martin 30th Anniversary Reunion,” “John Lewis: Celebrating A Hero,” “Love & Happiness: An Obama Celebration,” “Change Together: From the March on Washington to Today,” “A Grammy Salute to the Sounds of Change,” “Stand Up for Heroes,” “Dear Mama, Amanda Seales: I Be Knowin’,” “Def Comedy Jam 25,” “Leslie Jones: Time Machine, The All-Star Nickmas Spectacular” and “Rip the Runway.”

Collins and Jesse Collins Entertainment will continue to be represented by Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich & Gellman and The Collins Jackson Agency.