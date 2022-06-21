Jesse Collins Entertainment Receives Minority Investment From Fulwell 73

Jesse Collins Entertainment has received a minority investment from Fulwell 73, Variety has learned.

The deal expands opportunities for both companies, which will continue to produce independently, in addition to collaborating. Both companies are known for producing live event and unscripted content with high-caliber talent, and previously worked together on the Grammy Awards.

Financial terms of deal between the Jesse Collins Company and Fulwell 73 were not disclosed. Jesse Collins Entertainment continues to be a majority Black-owned company with full autonomy and creative control.

Jesse Collins Entertainment is established in the award show space and music entertainment genre, having been behind “The American Music Awards,” “BET Awards,” “Soul Train Awards,” “BET Hip Hop Awards,” plus miniseries, “The New Edition Story” and “The Bobby Brown Story.”

The company has an immense amount of projects across scripted, unscripted, game shows, competition series, talk shows, children’s shows, specials and more. Credits include “Real Husbands of Hollywood,” “American Soul,” “Cardi Tries,” “My Killer Body with K. Michelle,” “DJ Cassidy’s Pass the Mic,” “Forward: The Future of Black Music,” “Becoming A Popstar,” “Rhythm + Flow,” “Sunday Best,” “Hip Hop Squares,” “Nashville Squares,” the talk show, “Face to Face with Becky G,” the Emmy-winning children’s series, “Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices,” plus the “BET Hip Hop Awards,” “Black Girls Rock!,” “BET Honors,” “Martin: The Reunion,” “John Lewis: Celebrating A Hero,” “Love & Happiness: An Obama Celebration,” “A GRAMMY Salute to the Sounds of Change,” “Stand Up for Heroes” and more.

The Jesse Collins Company also has a multi-year overall agreement with ViacomCBS cable network, and a first-look development deal on Viacom’s film side, including Paramount Players.

Jesse Collins, the founder and CEO of his company, serves as an executive producer on all programming. He was an executive producer for the “Grammy Awards,” “The American Music Awards,” “The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show” and the 2021 Oscars.

Fulwell 73 was launched in 2005 by lifelong friends Ben Winston, Leo Pearlman, Ben Turner and Gabe Turner. James Corden joined as the fifth partner in 2017. Fulwell 73, which has an overall deal at CBS Television Studios, is behind “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” heading into its final season this year. The company is also behind the “Friends” reunion on “HBO Max, “Adele One Night Only” for CBS, Hulu’s “The Kardashians,” the Disney+ NASA space documentary, “Among the Stars,” Amazon’s “Cinderella,” which starred Camilla Cabello, plus “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” at Apple TV and more.

“We are so delighted to be creating this alliance with Jesse Collins Entertainment,” said Fulwell 73’s founding partners, Pearlman and Winston. “Having already worked so closely with Jesse and his team on The Grammys, we have seen firsthand their creativity, originality and brilliance. This new relationship is an incredibly exciting moment for both companies.”

“Ben, Leo, Ben, Gabe and James have been nothing but supportive of JCE over the years and we are thrilled at the opportunity to have some Fulwell 73 fuel to grow the scripted, unscripted and specials divisions of our JCE machine,” Collins commented with Dionne Harmon, the founder, CEO and executive vice president of content and strategy at the Jesse Collins Company.

Fulwell 73 was repped on the deal by Michael Brader of Wiggin and Mara P. Canner of Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz. Jesse Collins Entertainment was repped by Evolution Media Capital, Paul S. Bernstein and Nick Jacobus for Venable, LLP and Stephen D. Barnes for Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich & Gellman.