KristieAnne Reed Promoted to CEO of Jerry Bruckheimer Television

After 25 years and more than 1,000 episodes, KristieAnne Reed has been promoted to CEO of Jerry Bruckheimer Television.

Reed’s promotion follows Jonathan Littman’s departure as Bruckheimer TV chief after 25 years in the role. Reed has also logged more than a quarter-century with Bruckheimer, starting out on the feature side. She became a key player as the company roared into television in the early 2000s and formally shifted to Bruckheimer TV full-time in 2005.

“I’m excited for KristieAnne to be taking on this new position in leading our television department,” said Jerry Bruckheimer. “She has shown her dedication to this company and is an excellent producer.”

Reed’s long tenure with Bruckheimer TV will make for a smooth transition as Littman heads out to launch his own production banner. Littman praised her “unrelenting work ethic” and called her “my right-hand partner for 20 years.”

Reed, who had been president of Bruckheimer Television and an executive producer, has helped shepherd all of the company’s major franchises, from the many “CSI” series to the company’s string of CBS procedural hits including “Cold Case” and “Without a Trace.” At present, Bruckheimer TV is home to Netflix’s “Lucifer,” Disney+’s “National Treasure,” Starz’s “Hightown,” CBS’ “CSI: Vegas” and “The Amazing Race” and the upcoming dramas “American Gigolo” (Showtime) and “Fire Country” (CBS).

“I am grateful to Jerry for every day of our incredible ride together and I am thrilled to move to this new role, continuing to make great and compelling television with the amazing artists who are our partners,” Reed said. “This company has been my home for over 25 years, and I’m looking forward to the next 25.”

Before shifting to TV, Reed was senior VP of feature films for Bruckheimer Productions. She worked on such franchises as “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “National Treasure” and 2000’s “Remember the Titans.”