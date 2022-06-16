Jerrod Carmichael Slams Dave Chappelle’s Anti-Trans Legacy: ‘Who the F— Are You?’

Jerrod Carmichael issued strong words against Dave Chappelle as part of a new GQ magazine profile. Carmichael, who came out as gay publicly in his April HBO special “Rothaniel,” said his niece was the only one who texted him after the project debuted. “I see you. I hear you,” she wrote him.

“I love this generation,” Carmichael said. “I actually fuck with them, and fuck all those comedians that are going so hard against them.”

Carmichael then turned his attention to Chappelle, who has come under fire in recent years for making a handful of jokes about the transgender community. Chappelle’s 2021 Netflix special “The Closer,” which included several jokes that many viewers found to be harmful towards transgender people, led to company walkouts and protests.

“Chappelle, do you know what comes up when you Google your name, bro?” Carmichael asked, referring to all the anti-trans content that comes up when you now search for Chappelle online. “That’s the legacy? Your legacy is a bunch of opinions on trans shit? It’s an odd hill to die on. And it’s like, hey, bro. Who the fuck are you? Who do you fuck? What do you like to do?”

“Childish jokes aside, who the fuck are you?” Carmichael added. “It’s just kind of played. But he’s choosing to die on the hill. So, alright, let him.”

“Look, I get it. Everybody’s got to create a boogeyman to sell tickets. But it’s not true,” Carmichael said earlier in the profile while speaking about cancel culture at large. “Who’s getting canceled for what they’ve said? What does that mean, that people are mad on Twitter? Everybody’s fine. These grown men are fine. I think, a lot of times, people who offer nothing truthful or meaningful about themselves then complain about society at large and create this boogeyman. It’s like, listen, that’s the most urgent thing in your life? God bless you. I’m tired of hearing it.”

Carmichael’s “Rothaniel” is now available to stream on HBO Max.