Jensen Ackles Loves Jessica Alba but Says She Was ‘Horrible’ to Work With on ‘Dark Angel’

Jensen Ackles revealed this week on Michael Rosenbaum’s “Inside of You” podcast that Jessica Alba was “horrible” to work with during their time together filming “Dark Angel.” Ackles became a series regular during the show’s second season and said he regularly “got picked on” by Alba. The actor stressed there’s nothing but love between the two and noted, “I’ve told this to her face,” regarding how horrible it was working together.

“I love Jess, which I know kind of contradicts what I just said,” Ackles said. “She was under an immense amount of pressure on that show. She was young, she was in a relationship with one of the guys [co-star Michael Weatherly], and that was rocky and causing some undue stress, I believe, on set.”

“I was the new kid on the block, and I got picked on by the lead,” he added. “Like the worst kind of bickering a brother and sister could do. She had it out for me. It wasn’t that she didn’t like me. She just was like, ‘Oh, here’s the pretty boy that network brought in for some more window dressing because that’s what we all need.’ Very quickly I was like, ‘What the fuck? What did I do?'”

Ackles said he fought “fire with fire” and the two gained mutual respect for each other over time with the mentality of “I’ll be a dick to him and he’ll be a dick to me and that’s how we’ll role.” The actor added, “But we bickered. We bickered like brother and sister.”

The “Dark Angel” co-stars eventually found common ground, with Alba even going out of her way to comfort Ackles after his grandfather passed away during production. “She literally just walked into my trailer and held me for a half an hour,” Ackles said. “So it was that kind of a relationship. If she walked in, we’d be all hugs, but she didn’t make it easy on me.”

Watch Ackles full appearance on the “Inside of You” podcast in the video below.