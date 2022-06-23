Jennifer Hudson Previews New Talk Show in First Promo: ‘I’ve Lived A Lot of Life & I’m Still Here’

Hot off the heels of becoming an EGOT, Jennifer Hudson is taking her talents to daytime — and now, Variety has the first look at her upcoming talk show, which debuts this fall.

Set to premiere on Sept. 12, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” is a daily, hourlong syndicated talk show, hosted by the Grammy-winning musician and Oscar-winning actor. Hailing from Warner Bros. Unscripted Television and Telepictures, the series comes from many of the producers behind the mega-hit “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Hudson hasn’t said much about her talk show yet, but in the first promo for the series, the “American Idol” alum teases what to expect and gives viewers a first glimpse at her new set and live studio audience. In the footage, Hudson is also seen singing, meaning she’ll likely infuse musical performances into her show.

“Nothing makes me happier than to see everybody shine and know that they have a light within them. On ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show,’ you’re going to get quality, you’re going to get honesty, you’re going to get all of my heart,” Hudson says in the promo. “And don’t forget the fun — we’re going to have a lot of fun.”

News of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” was first reported by Variety, at the time the daytime series was being pitched as a replacement at Warner Bros. for when “Ellen” ultimately concluded its run. While not a direct replacement in any way, the talk show will tape in the same studio on the Warner Bros. lot as “Ellen,” but with an entirely new set, and will have much of DeGeneres’ senior producing team.

However, Hudson’s show is not slipping into “Ellen’s” time slots, which are being taken over by “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in the fall. “The Jennifer Hudson Show” will air on the Fox TV stations as its core station group. The show will also air on channels owned by Hearst Television, Sinclair Broadcast Group, TEGNA, Nexstar Media Group, Scripps Media, Gray Media Group and others.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” is one of the new entries into the daytime landscape this fall. Also debuting a new talk show is Sherri Shepherd whose “Sherri” will also air on the Fox stations.

Watch the first promo for “The Jennifer Hudson Show” below: