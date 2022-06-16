Jennifer Hudson’s Talk Show Set to Launch in September With ‘Ellen’ Producing Team

As if Jennifer Hudson’s week can’t get any better, the newly-minted EGOT is about to add another title to her resumé: talk show host.

Hudson’s upcoming show, titled “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” has been cleared in more than 95% of the country, now officially heading into national syndication this fall. The series will debut on Sept. 12 on the Fox TV stations as its core station group.

Hudson’s show hails from Warner Bros., the same studio that was behind “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” which just closed its curtain after 19 years on the air. Many of DeGeneres’ top producers are moving over to Hudson’s show. Her show will also be taped from the same studio where “Ellen” was shot on the Warner. Bros. lot.

Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner and Corey Palent — all executive producers from “Ellen” who had been with the show since its start in 2003 — will serve as showrunners on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Ahead of the launch, both Connelly and Lassner have inked overall deals with Warner Bros. Unscripted Television to develop, create and produce other unscripted series for the studio.

Hudson will also serve as an executive producer on her show. Along with Connelly, Lassner and Palent, other executive producers are Lisa Kasteler Calio, Graehme Morphy and Walter Williams III, plus co-executive producer Shani Black.

“I’ve worked with Mary, Andy and Corey across multiple shows for the past nine years, and I’m thrilled that we’re able to keep them in the family because they are truly the best in the business,” said Mike Darnell, president of Warner Bros. Unscripted Television. “With Jennifer’s incredible talents, and the addition of Lisa, Graehme, Walter and Shani to the producing team, I know this show is going to be fantastic and I’m excited for what’s to come.”

Darnell first met Hudson when she was a contestant on “American Idol,” the show that shot her to superstardom. At the time, Darnell was the head of reality programming at Fox and oversaw the singing competition show at the network.

Speaking recently with Variety, Darnell expressed why he knew Hudson would be a great talk show host. “I knew who she was, and she’s still a Chicago native who is down to earth, authentic, easygoing and funny as hell,” Darnell said. “I knew we could translate that into a talk show.”

The executive also gave the superstar rave reviews for her hosting chops. “We did the pilot and I’ve got to tell you, she was great,” Darnell said. “I had not experienced that since I’ve been here.”

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” hails from Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures, and is distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.The series will air on the Fox Television Stations, Hearst Television, Sinclair Broadcast Group, TEGNA, Nexstar Media Group, Scripps Media, Gray Media Group and others.