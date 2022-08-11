‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Gets New Preview Ahead of September Premiere (TV News Roundup)

Warner Bros. released a new promo for “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” the upcoming daytime talk show fronted by the youngest female EGOT winner, which is set to premiere on September 12.

The series will feature celebrity interviews, topical stories, community heroes, viral sensations and music. The show will air on Fox Television Stations, Hearst Television, Sinclair Broadcast Group, TEGNA, Nexstar Media Group, Scripps Media and Gray Media Group, among other station groups.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” is produced in Los Angeles by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures and distributed in national syndication by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution. “The Jennifer Hudson Show” is executive produced by Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner, Corey Palent, Hudson, Lisa Kasteler Calio, Graehme Morphy and Walter Williams III, with Shani Black as co-executive producer. Watch the full promo below.

SERIES

Tastemade announced a new original series with Stephanie Izard, the first female winner of “Top Chef,” titled “Dinner is Hard with Stephanie Izard.” The show will debut on the Tastemade streaming network in October. In the new series, Izard will attempt to learn delicious dinner recipes from the best home cooks. In each episode, she aims to immerse herself in the lives and culinary adventures of everyday home chefs, learning about both the process and the stories behind the recipes.

Izard is a cookbook author, executive chef and owner of multiple restaurants across the country including Girl & the Goat, Little Goat, Duck Duck Goat, Cabra, and Sugarcoat in Chicago along with Girl & the Goat and Cabra in Los Angeles.

HIRES AND PROMOTIONS

Hartbeat, comedian Kevin Hart’s multiplatform media company, announced new key hires and promotions as the company continues to expand their IP creation and branded entertainment offerings. Former Disney and NBCUniversal executive Brian C. Price joins to lead its new branded content studio Pulse. Candisse Williamson, former General Counsel at Skybound Entertainment and VP at The Madison Square Garden Company, joins to run Hartbeat’s business affairs and legal function as EVP, General Counsel.

Hartbeat has also upped Mike Stein to EVP, Head of TV & Audio, and Monti Sehmi to EVP, Head of Finance and Operations.

The promotions follow the recent formation of Hartbeat, which merged Kevin Hart’s two entertainment entities, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions, and the company’s $100M capital raise.