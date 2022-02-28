Jennifer Coolidge to Lead ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2, HBO Confirms

Jennifer Coolidge will indeed return for Season 2 of “The White Lotus.” HBO confirmed the star’s return on Monday, as well as news that production on the new season has begun in Sicily, Italy. Coolidge’s return was expected, although until now HBO had declined comment on initial reports that she would be back.

Season 2 of the satire will consist of seven episodes and follow the exploits of various guests and employees at an exclusive Italian resort over the span of a week — similar to the format of the Hawai’i-set first season. Coolidge is the only regular to return from Season 1; new cast members include F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Meghann Fahy, Tom Hollander, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe and Leo Woodall. Filming is taking place at the San Domenico Palace in Taormina, as well as other locations in and around Sicily.

Coolidge’s performance as the drunk and troubled Tanya in Season 1 of “The White Lotus” earned her nominations for Critics’ Choice, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Her breakout role as Janine Stifler in 1999’s “American Pie” set the tone for her career — “It feels very good to be the original MILF,” she told Variety when “The White Lotus” first premiered. Along with the “American Pie” sequels, Coolidge’s other prominent roles include Paulette Bonafonté in the “Legally Blonde” films and Betty in “The Secret Life of the American Teenager.” Recently, she appeared in “Promising Young Woman” as the mother of Cassie (Carey Mulligan) and as a voice actor in “Rick and Morty” and “Ten Year Old Tom.” Up next, she will appear in Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s Netflix limited series “The Watcher” and the Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel-led romantic comedy “Shotgun Wedding.” She is represented by UTA, Mosaic and The Initiative Group.

“The White Lotus” is written and directed by Mike White, who executive produces along with David Bernad and Mark Kamine. See a photo from the first day of production below.