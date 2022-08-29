Jennifer Connelly Joins Joel Edgerton in Apple Sci-Fi Series ‘Dark Matter’

Jennifer Connelly is set to star opposite Joel Edgerton in the Apple series adaptation of the Blake Crouch novel “Dark Matter,” Variety has learned.

The nine-episode series was ordered at Apple in March. It will follow Jason Dessen (Edgerton), a physicist, professor, and family man who – one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago – is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the multiverse of lives he could have lived. In this labyrinth of mind-bending realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself.

Connelly will star as Daniela, Jason’s wife.

This marks one of few television roles Connelly has held throughout her career. She currently stars in the TNT series “Snowpiercer,” which is set to end with its upcoming fourth season. She also starred in the short-lived Fox Wall Street drama “The Street.” She is primarily known for her critically-acclaimed film roles, including her Oscar-winning supporting role in “A Beautiful Mind.” She most recently starred in the blockbuster “Top Gun: Maverick” and has also starred in films like “Requiem for a Dream,” “House of Sand and Fog,” and “Blood Diamond.”

Crouch is adapting “Dark Matter” for the screen and will also serve as executive producer and showrunner. Edgerton also executive produces. Matt Tolmach and David Manpearl of Matt Tolmach Productions executive produce, with Jakob Verbruggen set to direct the first three episodes. Sony Pictures Television will produce.

Crouch’s works have previously been adapted for television. His Wayward Pines trilogy of novels was adapted into the Fox drama series “Wayward Pines,” while his novel “Good Behavior” was adapted into a series of the same name for TNT. His other novels include “Abandon,” “Famous,” and “Recursion.”