Jenna Ortega Filmed ‘Wednesday’ Dance Scene on First Day With COVID: ‘They Were Giving Me Medicine Between Takes’

Jenna Ortega has become an internet sensation thanks to Netflix’s “Wednesday,” which after two weeks is already the streaming giant’s third most-watched English-language series of all time. The show’s popularity was boosted by a scene in which Ortega’s Wednesday performs a wild dance set to The Cramps’ 1981 single “Goo Goo Muck.” Ortega’s dance scene has found a life of its own on social media platforms like TikTok, but it’s also a scene she shot while battling COVID-19.

“I’d gotten the song about a week before and I just pulled from whatever I could…it’s crazy because it was my first day with COVID so it was awful to film,” Ortega revealed during a recent NME interview. “Yeah, I woke up and – it’s weird, I never get sick and when I do it’s not very bad – I had the body aches.”

“I felt like I’d been hit by a car and that a little goblin had been let loose in my throat and was scratching the walls of my esophagus,” Ortega continued. “They were giving me medicine between takes because we were waiting on the positive result.”

MGM, the production company behind “Wednesday,” stressed to NME that “strict COVID protocols were followed and once the positive test was confirmed the production removed Jenna from set.”

“I asked to redo it but we didn’t have time,” Ortega added. “I think I probably could have done it a bit better.”

Ortega choreographed the dance scene herself. The actor’s COVID revelation has led many viewers to criticize the production for allowing Ortega on set when she was showing COVID symptoms, even if she didn’t have a positive COVID test at the time.

Even with COVID, Ortega delivered a memorable dance that has become the talk of social media. The dance scene has gone so viral that “Goo Goo Muck” by The Cramps has increased its Spotify streams by 9.5% since “Wednesday” debuted. Pairing Ortega’s “Wednesday” dance moves with Lady Gaga’s song “Bloody Mary” has also become a viral TikTok meme, boosting that song’s Spotify streams by more than 1,800% compared to the previous month.

“Wednesday” is now streaming on Netflix.