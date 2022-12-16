‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Star Jen Shah Skips Reunion Show Taping Ahead of Fraud Sentencing

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah skipped out on the taping for the show’s reunion in New York City on Dec. 16, despite having been invited by Bravo and “Real Housewives” executive producer (and reunion host) Andy Cohen to appear. Back in July, Shah pleaded guilty to fraud due to her involvement in a telemarketing scheme after she was initially arrested in March 2021 during the second season of the show. Shah was practically arrested on camera, but ducked out of a cast trip, and was later tracked down by federal authorities.

On Friday, Shah shared a statement to Instagram, claiming that in September, she initially wasn’t invited to attend the show’s Season 3 reunion — but was then invited to attend in late November. Shah said on Instagram that she chose not to attend the reunion under legal advice.

“I was clear with Bravo that out of respect for the courts and a standing judicial order, I would not be in a position to discuss anything related to my legal case or sentencing. Bravo found this unsatisfactory and said they expected to discuss this ‘storyline,'” Shah’s statement declared. “That expectation has no regard for me or my family’s well-being; so under legal advice, I will not be attending reunion. I need to focus on the most important thing in my life — my family.”

Bravo confirmed Shah’s absence from the reunion. To the question of whether she was disinivited, Shah was meant to have already been sentenced, since that court date was originally meant to be before Thanksgiving.

During the third season of the show, which was filmed before her guilty plea, Shah has continued to proclaim her innocence, and has tried to decimate anyone who questions her. A major plot point of the season has been her looming trial. That trial, however, never happened because she pleaded guilty and has been cooperating with the larger investigation.

Shah faces sentencing on Jan. 6, and faces up to 14 years in prison for her involvement in the telemarketing scheme, which targeted hundreds of elderly people. In addition to the potential time in jail, Shah’s plea agreement calls for her to make restitution of more than $9 million to victims along with a forfeiture of $6 million. Shah’s legal situation, namely the fallout of her arrest and its aftermath, was chronicled throughout the Bravo show, which first began airing in November 2020.

The reunion taping, hosted by Cohen, will include other series stars Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks, Heather Gay and Whitney Rose.