‘Real Housewives’ Star Jen Shah Pleads Guilty In Criminal Fraud Case

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah pleaded guilty Monday on criminal fraud charges stemming from an alleged telemarketing scheme.

Shah — who had previously pleaded not guilty to the telemarketing fraud charges — entered the plea on Monday morning in Manhattan federal court, one week ahead of planned trial, which was scheduled to begin on July 18.

Shah and others were previously accused of defrauding hundreds of elderly people through a wide-ranging telemarketing scheme. The situation has been a storyline on Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.”

Shah’s plea agreement calls for a sentence of up to 14 years in prison. Her sentencing is now scheduled for Nov. 28, the Monday after Thanksgiving.

More to come…