Jen Psaki Expected to Join MSNBC

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is in talks to join MSNBC, according to two people familiar with the matter, in a move that would add another Democratic political operative to the NBCUniversal outlet’s growing roster of opinion hosts.

MSNBC declined to make executives available for comment, but Psaki could join the network as soon as the fall, these people suggested, after taking time off and making sure to clear any ethical roadblocks.

She would presumably follow a path already taken by Symone Sanders, a former Biden campaign aide who is starting a new MSNBC role as a weekend anchor and streaming host on Peacock.

Psaki is said to have held talks with a variety of outlets about a potential role, including CNN, where she once served as a political analyst.

More to come ….