WarnerMedia Orders Extra Episodes of ‘Jellystone’ Ahead of Season 2

WarnerMedia Kids & Family will pick up extra episodes of “Jellystone!,” the animated series that presents a modern lens on the company’s vast store of characters from its Hanna-Barbera library.

The series’ second season, which consists of 19 new episodes, is set to debut Thursday, March 17, on HBO Max. All episodes will be made available at a later date on the company’s Cartoon Network. The company has ordered 40 more “Jellystone” cartoons to add to its library.

The series is supervised by showrunner and executive producer C.H. Greenblatt, who previously described the challenge of taking such familiar characters and updating them for current audiences. “This was definitely the biggest challenge I have had,” he told Variety in July. “We were basically making ‘The Simpsons,’ season five, right out of the gate.”

The newly announced episodes will continue expanding the characters found in the oddball town of Jellystone, and dig deeper into the Hanna-Barbera library to feature as many popular and obscure creations as possible. The Hanna-Barbera studio devised dozens of Saturday-morning cartoon staples ranging from Grape Ape and Hong Kong Phooey to Huckleberry Hound and Snagglepuss.

“It’s been great to dip back into the vast world of Hanna-Barbera characters,” said Greenblatt, in a statement. “Fans can expect more silly adventures from their favorite Jellystone citizens—whether that’s flying to the moon, pretending to be a sea monster to get everyone off the beach, trying to get arrested to go to a swanky jail, or overcoming other wacky obstacles.”

In the second season, fans will be able to see characters such as Augie, Shag, and Yakky accidentally turning everyone in Jellystone into babies; Jabberjaw and Loopy dressing up as sea monsters; and Yogi, Doggie Daddy, and Mildew Wolf teaming up to save the town.