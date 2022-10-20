Jeffrey Dahmer Series ‘Monster’ Debuts on Nielsen Top 10 With Tenth Biggest Streaming Week Ever

“Monster,” the Ryan Murphy-created limited series starring Evan Peters as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, debuted on Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings with 3.7 billion minutes watched from Sept. 19 to Sept. 25. This made it not only the No. 1 program of the viewing window, but the tenth most-streamed program in a single week ever recorded by Nielsen.

The series nabbed that chart position with only four days of availability on Netflix, having debuted on Sept. 21, halfway through the viewing window. The accomplishment is considerable, but unsurprising — Nielsen issues its streaming rankings with a four-week delay, whereas Netflix’s self-reported numbers indicated that “Monster” was the company’s No. 9 most-watched English-language TV series of all time after its first full week of availability, jumping to No. 2 most-watched ever in its second week.

Netflix has all 10 of Nielsen’s biggest streaming weeks ever.

More to come…