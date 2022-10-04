Jeffrey Dahmer Series ‘Monster’ Is Netflix’s Ninth Most-Watched English-Language Series of All Time

Ryan Murphy’s Jeffrey Dahmer series “Monster” is breaking new records. In its second week on the Netflix Top 10 chart, the series has become Netflix’s ninth most popular English-language TV show of all time.

Netflix measures overall popularity by counting hours viewed in a title’s first 28 days on the streamer. After 12 days alone, “Monster” has been viewed for 496.1 million hours — and it still has 16 more days to climb even higher on the chart. According to Netflix’s figures, at least 56 million households have consumed all 10 episodes (approximately 8.8 hours total) of the limited series thus far.

This is the Evan Peters-led series’ second week as No. 1 on the English-language TV chart. Between Sept. 26 and Oct. 2, it was viewed for 299.84 million hours, making it the second most watched English-language series in a week ever. Season 4 of “Stranger Things” is the only Netflix title to beat “Monster” in that regard.

Also on the week’s Top 10, Season 5 of “Dynasty” made a considerable jump to second place with 44.6 million hours viewed during the Sept. 26-Oct. 2 viewing window. The new installment was added to the streaming service on Sept. 24, approximately nine months after originally airing on the CW in December.

Season 2 of “Fate: The Winx Saga” remains high on the list, coming in the third spot with 26.4 million hours viewed. Additionally, Season 1 of the fantasy series returned to the chart, making ninth place with 9.6 million hours viewed.

With 20.8 million hours viewed in its third week on Netflix, Season 5 of “Cobra Kai” now sits in the fourth position. After earning 38.1 million hours viewed during the Sept. 19-Sept. 25 viewing window, the latest chapter continues to slowly fizzle out with viewers following an explosive premiere which crossed 106.7 million hours viewed. Season 1 of “Heartbreak High” followed as No. 5 with 20.8 million hours viewed in its second full week of availability.

“The Crown” also continues to chart, having re-emerged after the death of Queen Elizabeth on Sept. 8. Season 1 landed at No. 6 with 12.1 million hours, followed directly by Season 2 with 11.5 million hours. Also reappearing was Season 4 of “Stranger Things” as No. 8 with 10.3 million hours after last week marked the season’s first time absent from the Top 10 since its debut.

“Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons” Season 6 was the No. 10 on the list, racking up 9.1 million hours viewed in its first five days of availability.

