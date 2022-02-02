Jeff Zucker Resigns From CNN After Relationship With Colleague

Jeff Zucker has resigned from CNN after an investigation into fired anchor Chris Cuomo revealed that Zucker had not disclosed a consensual relationship with an unnamed colleague.

On Wednesday morning, Zucker announced his resignation in a memo, obtained by The New York Times.

“As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years. I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today,” Zucker wrote in the memo to staff.

The memo continued: “I came to CNN on January 18, 2013. Together, we had nine great years. I certainly wish my tenure here had ended differently. But it was an amazing run. And I loved every minute. I am grateful to the thousands of incredibly talented CNN and Turner Sports employees who helped make this such a joy for me, and such a success for all of us. I wish each of you nothing but the best in the years ahead. With gratitude and love. Jeff.”

Jeff Zucker just announced his resignation to a stunned CNN. pic.twitter.com/sWXYNBO20d — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 2, 2022

