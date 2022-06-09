Jeff Frost to Exit as President of Sony Pictures Television Studios

Jeff Frost is stepping down from his role as president of Sony Pictures Television Studios, Variety has confirmed.

Frost has held the position as the studio chief for the past five years. He and Ravi Ahuja, Sony’s chairman of global television studios, revealed the news in a memo to staff Thursday obtained by Variety.

Ahuja wrote that, in order to “ensure a smooth transition,” Frost will remain president while Sony Pictures TV searches for its next leader. “He has built a strong management team in the U.S. production group, and I’m pleased to share that Jason Clodfelter [co-president reporting to Frost] has recently renewed his contract and will remain in his current role,” Ahuja said.

“How this team has succeeded over the past few years is nothing short of spectacular, which makes this the right time for me to move on to my next endeavor,” Frost said in his own note. “My intent is to continue working with this team through September to ensure continuity and a smooth transition. I want to thank Tony and Ravi for the amazing opportunity they have given me over the past five years. I also want to thank everyone on this incomparable team for all of their phenomenal efforts in making all of this happen. I truly love this Sony family, which has made my decision even more difficult than it would otherwise be. This team is integral to the success we have all enjoyed over the past few years and I look forward to watching you all carry on that legacy and continue to excel!”

Deadline first reported Frost is leaving his post.

