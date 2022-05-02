Jeff Daniels to Lead Regina King, David E. Kelley Netflix Series ‘A Man in Full’

Jeff Daniels is set to play the lead role in the upcoming Netflix drama series “A Man in Full,” Variety has learned.

The series is based on the Tom Wolfe novel of the same name. Variety exclusively reported the show had received a straight-to-series order at the streamer in November 2021. The show hails from David E. Kelley with Regina King onboard to direct and executive produce.

In the series, Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker (Daniels) faces sudden bankruptcy. Political and business interests collide as Croker defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace. Croker is further described as polarizing and robust, crude, rude, and irresponsible.

This will be the latest TV starring role for Daniels in the past several years. Most recently, he starred in the Showtime series adaptation of “American Rust” as well as the premium cabler’s limited series “The Comey Rule.” He has also starred in shows like “The Newsroom” (for which he won an Emmy in 2013), “Godless” (for which he won an Emmy in 2018), and “The Looming Tower.” Daniels is a highly-accomplished film actor, starring in features such as “The Squid and the Whale,” “The Purple Rose of Cairo,” “Pleasantville,” “Good Night and Good Luck,” and the two “Dumb & Dumber” films.

He is repped by ICM and Martino Management.

“A Man in Full” has received an order for six one-hour episodes at Netflix. Kelley serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner on the show. King will direct and executive produce under her Royal Ties Productions banner. Reina King of Royal Ties and Matthew Tinker of David E. Kelley Productions will also executive produce. Royal Ties is currently under a first-look deal with Netflix.