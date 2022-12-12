Jeff Bezos, Michael Strahan to Appear in Animated Series ‘Blue Origin Space Rangers’

Genius Brands, Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin and SMAC Productions are developing and producing an animated space adventure series, titled “Blue Origins Space Rangers.”

The children’s series will feature a diverse group of global youth and include appearances by Bezos and “Good Morning America” star Michael Strahan, who completed his 10-minute flight to space aboard Blue Origin NS-19 on Dec. 11, 2021. Mainframe Studios, an affiliate of Genius Brands, will produce the animation.

“One year ago, I watched my friend and business partner Michael Strahan become an astronaut. This extraordinary experience was the motivation for us to create ‘Blue Origin Space Rangers,’ a series that would inspire future astronauts,” Constance Schwartz-Morini, SMAC Entertainment co-founder and CEO, said in a statement. “For our first project in the animated space, we couldn’t imagine two better partners than Blue Origin and Genius Brands to develop and bring this series to a distributor.”

Schwartz-Morini of SMAC Productions and Genius Brands’ Andy Heyward will serve as executive producers on the series, with Michael Hirsh producing alongside Michael Hefferon for Mainframe Studios.

“’Blue Origin Space Rangers’ will be groundbreaking for Genius Brands in its creative scope, and for me personally, it is a dream come true given my lifelong passion for astronomy,” said Heyward, CEO of Genius Brands International. “Partnering with Blue Origin and SMAC Productions will create multiple touchpoints for kids and families to explore, learn and deliver a one-of-a-kind space experience. We look forward to not just world-class storytelling but inviting the voice talent of guest stars from the world of music, sports, influencers and celebrity, young and old.”