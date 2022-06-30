JB Smoove and Melissa Fumero Set to Announce This Year’s Emmy Nominations

The Television Academy is hoping to make it a blockbuster morning* with this year’s Emmy nominations announcement. JB Smoove and Melissa Fumero — who star in the upcoming Netflix comedy series “Blockbuster” (along with Randall Park) — have been tapped to reveal this year’s noms on Tuesday, July 12, at 8:30 a.m. PT.

Like last year, the announcement for the 74th Emmy Awards nominations will take place virtually. Smoove, Fumero and TV Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma will reveal this year’s nods live online, via a stream on Emmys.com.

“It’s been another exceptional year of television with an abundance of remarkable programs and performances,” said Scherma. “We are thrilled to have JB and Melissa on board to help us celebrate the extraordinary shows, producers, storytellers and talent that continue to shape and elevate our dynamic medium.”

Nomination voting for this year’s Emmys ended on Monday at 10 p.m. PT. In what promises to be a competitive race to land a slot, the total number of submissions this year is up across most categories. That included 171 contenders in drama, compared to 133 last year; 118 submitted comedies, up from 68 last year; and 61 contenders in limited/anthology series, up from 37.

The jump in numbers represented both the addition of newer streamers with increased programming volume, and a return to full production in the industry after the global pandemic forced production delays and other pauses, leading to 2021’s declines.

The 74th Emmy Awards will be broadcast live Monday, Sept. 12 (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT) on NBC and will stream live for the first time on Peacock. Done+Dusted and Hudlin Entertainment will return to produce this year’s Primetime Emmys together, the third consecutive year for the collab. It marks the fifth consecutive year for D+D, which had already been producing the Emmys telecast for two years when it was paired with Hudlin in 2020 to handle the unconventional, no-audience COVID-impacted Emmys. No host has yet been announced.

The Television Academy has confirmed that this year’s Emmys will take place at L.A. Live. But the org hasn’t yet revealed whether that means back inside the Microsoft Theater, which is on the L.A. Live campus, or if it will once again broadcast from a tent on the L.A. Live Events Deck — which last year allowed for a more flexible, intimate environment.

This year’s Creative Arts Emmys, meanwhile, are set for Sept. 3 and Sept. 4 (which will be edited into a single telecast and aired on FXX on Sept. 10).

As for the nomination hosts, JB Smoove is an Emmy Award-winning actor best known for “Curb Your Enthusiasm”; his credits also include “The Last O.G.,” “Real Husbands of Hollywood,” a voice on “Fairfax” and more. His film credits include “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Date Night,” “Hall Pass,” “The Sitter,” “We Bought a Zoo” and “The Dictator.”

Fumero, best known for her eight-year run as Amy Santiago on NBC’s (and Fox’s) “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” also recurred on “One Day at a Time” and voiced a character on “Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.” She’s in the upcoming indie film “Bar Fight.”

In “Blockbuster,” Park stars as Timmy, the manager of the last Blockbuster Video store in America. The show, which comes from Universal Television (hence the tie-in with this year’s Emmy broadcaster, NBC), also stars Fumero as Eliza, who works at the store; Smoove recurs as Timmy’s best friend, Percy. Former “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” writer Vanessa Ramos created the series.

*See, because Blockbuster Video’s slogan was, famously, “Make It a Blockbuster Night.” Fine. You get it.