Jason Woliner Sets New ‘Borat’-Like Series at Peacock

Peacock has given a straight-to-series order to Jason Woliner for an untitled project in the style of his work on “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.”

While plot details remain under wraps, the project is described as “mix[ing] fact and fiction to tell a bizarre and incredible tale.” Woliner, who directs and executive produces the project, has been shooting it for over a decade.

Executive producers also include Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver and Loreli Alanis for Point Grey Pictures; Megan Ellison for Annapurna; and Michael Sagol and Bert Hamelinck for Caviar. Tyler Ben-Amotz also produces for Caviar. The series will be produced by Caviar and by Rogen and Goldberg through their overall deal with Lionsgate.

“We can’t wait to dive in with renowned filmmaker Jason Woliner, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and our partners at Lionsgate for this truly unique series that begins with betrayal and quickly becomes an epic, hilarious, action-packed journey,” said Lisa Katz, president of scripted content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We know Peacock audiences will be hooked by this unpredictable mystery that examines a complex man on a remarkable journey.”

“This show is unlike anything else you’ll see this year,” said Lionsgate Television executive vice president and head of scripted development Scott Herbst. “This is one of the most bizarre, out-of-the-box shows I’ve ever worked on, and I can’t believe we’re even getting to make it.”

Along with “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” Woliner’s directing credits include episodes of “What We Do In The Shadows,” “Nathan For You,” “The Last Man On Earth” and Adult Swim’s “Eagleheart,” on which he also served as showrunner. He’s currently set to direct “Guru Nation,” a new series from Bob Odenkirk and David Cross, for Paramount+.