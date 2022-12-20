‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Adds Jason Ritter as Guest Star Alongside Wife Melanie Lynskey (EXCLUSIVE)

For the second time this year, married duo Jason Ritter and Melanie Lynskey will be acting together onscreen. Ritter is set to guest star in one episode of the upcoming sophomore season of Showtime’s “Yellowjackets.”

Earlier this year, Ritter appeared on Peacock’s “Candy,” led by Lynskey. At the time, she told Variety that having him on set made her look good.

“He’s such a wonderful actor and a really nice person. When I came back to work, everyone was like, ‘Your husband is the nicest person!’ It makes me look smart, like I chose a great partner,” she said. “He’s so good, and it’s really fun to get to work with somebody who is creative and interesting and does something different every take, which is what he does. He’s also so good at improv. It’s hard though because we try to support each other when the other one’s working. If we both were working on something full time, that would be tough. I already feel like our nanny is working so hard when I’m at work!”

Ritter, repped by The Burstein Company and CAA, will next be seen in Howard Gordon’s anthology series, “Accused,” on Fox.

Jason Ritter and Melanie Lynskey attends the premiere of Showtime’s “Yellowjackets.” Getty Images

Lynskey, who portrays a very closed-down Shauna in the series, also shared with Variety that she wishes she had “the confidence and toughness” her character has.

“Shauna feels like my ideal, what I hope I become one day — without all the murdery bits,” she said, before adding that the role helped her process things in her own life. “In my everyday life, I cry all the time and talk about things as they’re happening. I can’t make small talk. All I want to talk about is people’s trauma and terrible things that happen. So, to be playing somebody who’s just not talking about anything and not dealing with anything is really hard because there are some times when I would want to have a big cry if I was that person. She just doesn’t allow herself.”

Ritter is the latest new addition to Season 2. Showtime previously announced that Elijah Wood will appear as a citizen detective named Walter, Simone Kessell will portray adult Lottie and Lauren Ambrose will play adult Van. The show has already been renewed for a third season.

The second season will debut on March 24 for all streaming and on-demand Showtime subscribers, two days before it will premiere on Showtime at 9 p.m. ET.

Produced by studio Entertainment One, “Yellowjackets” was created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson. The Emmy-nominated series also stars Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole and Kevin Alves.