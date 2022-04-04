Jason Momoa to Star in, Write Hawaiian History Drama Series ‘Chief of War’ at Apple

Jason Momoa is set to star in, write, and executive produce the drama series “Chief of War” for Apple, Variety has learned.

The series follows the story of the unification and colonization of Hawaii from an indigenous point of view. Apple has given the show an eight-episode order.

Momoa will write alongside Thomas Pa’a Sibbett. Both also serve as executive producers, as will Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Erik Holmberg, and Doug Jung. Jung is also attached to serve as showrunner. Justin Chon is in negotiations to direct the first two episodes. Endeavor Content and Chernin Entertainment will produce.

“Chief of War” is now the second Apple series led by Momoa. He currently stars in “See,” about a post-apocalyptic future in which nearly all remaining humans have lost their sense of sight. The show aired its second season in 2021 and has already been renewed for a third.

This will also mark the first time Momoa, who is of Hawaiian descent, has written for television. He previously co-wrote, directed, and starred in the film “Road to Paloma,” which was released in 2014. He and Pa’a Sibbett also co-wrote the story for the upcoming feature “The Last Manhunt,” with Momoa appearing onscreen in a supporting role. Momoa starred in the feature “Braven” in 2018, which was co-written by Pa’a Sibbett.

Momoa is known for his roles in shows like “Game of Thrones,” “Frontier,” and “See” as well as for films like “Aquaman” and “Justice League,” “Dune,” and “The Bad Batch.”

