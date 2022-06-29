Jason Momoa Apple Series ‘See’ to End With Season 3

The Jason Momoa-led Apple series “See” will conclude with its upcoming third season.

The announcement was made with the release of the Season 3 teaser trailer and premiere date. The eight-episode final season of the show will debut its first episode on Aug. 26, with new episodes dropping weekly thereafter. The teaser can be viewed below.

“We are thrilled to share this epic final chapter of ‘See,’ which delivers all the intense drama, riveting action, and heartfelt emotion fans have come to expect, as well as what we think is a deeply satisfying conclusion to our story,” said “See” showrunner and executive producer Jonathan Tropper. “Building a world without sight was a particularly unique and continuous challenge that was met through the passionate and thoughtful collaboration of a phenomenally talented and diverse team both in front of and behind the camera. The show has been a monumental labor of love for all involved, and we are eternally grateful for the way ’See’ has been embraced by viewers around the world.”

The series is set hundreds of years after humankind has lost the ability to see. In season three, almost a year has passed since Baba Voss (Momoa) defeated his nemesis brother Edo (Dave Bautista) and bid farewell to his family to live remotely in the forest. But when a Trivantian scientist develops a new and devastating form of sighted weaponry that threatens the future of humanity, Baba returns to Paya in order to protect his tribe once more.

Along with Momoa, the cast includes Sylvia Hoeks, Hera Hilmar, Christian Camargo, Archie Madekwe, Nesta Cooper, Tom Mison, Olivia Cheng, Eden Epstein, Michael Raymond-James, David Hewlett and Trieste Kelly Dunn.

“See” is executive produced by Steven Knight, Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Jim Rowe, Jennifer Yale, Anders Engström and Jonathan Tropper, who also serves as showrunner. The series is produced by Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content for Apple.