Jason Momoa Apple Series ‘Chief of War’ Sets ‘Pachinko’s’ Justin Chon to Direct (EXCLUSIVE)

Justin Chon has signed on to direct and executive produce the upcoming Jason Momoa Apple series “Chief of War,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The show was first reported as being set up at Apple earlier in April. Chon was in negotiations to join the series at that time, with his deal now officially closed. It is said to follow the epic telling of the unification and colonization of Hawaii from an indigenous point of view.

Chon will direct and executive produce the first two episodes of the series. It marks his latest directing venture with Apple, as Chon helmed and executive produced multiple episodes of the critically-acclaimed Apple series “Pachinko.” Chon most recently wrote, directed, and starred in the feature “Blue Bayou,” which also starred Alicia Vikander, Mark O’Brien, Linh Dan Pham, and Emory Cohen. The film sold to Focus Features and made its debut at the Cannes Film Festival. His prior film, “Gook,” also saw Chon write, direct, and star. It had its premiere at The Sundance Film Festival and received strong reviews. He has also directed and wrote the feature “Ms. Purple” and wrote, directed, and starred in “Man Up.” He is currently in post-production on the indie feature “Jamojaya.”

Chon is repped by APA and Mckuin Frankel Whitehead LLP.

Momoa will write “Chief of War” alongside Thomas Pa’a Sibbett. Both also serve as executive producers, as will Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Erik Holmberg Chon, and Doug Jung. Jung is also attached to serve as showrunner. Endeavor Content and Chernin Entertainment will produce.

“Chief of War” is the second Apple series led by Momoa. He currently stars in “See,” about a post-apocalyptic future in which nearly all remaining humans have lost their sense of sight. The show aired its second season in 2021 and has already been renewed for a third.