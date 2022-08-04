Jason Katims Signs Overall Deal With Imagine Television

Jason Katims has entered into an overall deal with Imagine Television, Variety has learned.

The multi-project deal covers scripted television with three projects already in the works from Katims and his True Jack Productions banner. Katims previously worked with Imagine on the hit shows “Friday Night Lights” and “Parenthood,” both of which aired on NBC. He was previously under an overall deal at Apple.

“Jason Katims is behind some of the best television series of our time. His ability to tap into the American zeitgeist and create characters that touch our hearts and souls is unparalleled.” said Kristen Zolner, head of Imagine Television. “We are beyond thrilled to be partnering with Jason and excited for what’s to come.”

Katims most recently created the Amazon series “As We See It,” which was based on the Israeli series “On the Spectrum.” It followed three 20-something roommates on the autism spectrum. He also recently wrapped production on the Apple series “Dear Edward” starring Connie Britton and Taylor Schilling. In addition to his work on “Friday Night Lights” and “Parenthood,” Katims is known for his work on shows like “Away” on Netflix, “Almost Family” on Fox, “Rise” on NBC, “The Path” on Hulu, “Pure Genius” on CBS, and “About a Boy” on NBC.

“I am thrilled to reunite with Imagine, who have been my partners on two of the best creative experiences of my career,” said Katims.

Katims is repped by CAA and attorney Ira Schreck.

Imagine’s current slate includes shows such as “Genius: MLK/X” on Disney+, the second season of “Swagger” at Apple, and the second and third seasons of the Emmy-nominated “The Ms. Pat Show” on BET+.