Jason Katims Sets ‘Dear Edward’ Series at Apple With Connie Britton, Taylor Schilling, Colin O’Brien

Apple has given a series order to the drama series “Dear Edward” from Jason Katims, Variety has learned.

Based on the Ann Napolitano novel of the same name, the series will star Connie Britton (“The White Lotus,” “Dirty John”), Taylor Schilling (“Pam and Tommy,” “Orange Is the New Black”), and Colin O’Brien (“Wonka,” “Mr. Harrigan’s Place”). The role reunites Britton and Katims, who previously worked together on the series version of “Friday Night Lights.”

“Dear Edward” tells the story of Edward Adler (O’Brien), a 12-year-old boy who survives a devastating commercial plane crash that kills every other passenger on the flight, including his family. As Edward and a diverse ensemble of others affected by the tragedy try to make sense of life after the crash, unexpected friendships, romances and communities are formed.

Apple has given the show a 10-episode order. Katims is adapting the book for the screen and will also serve as executive producer and showrunner. It falls under his overall deal with Apple, marking his first series order at the streamer.

Katims executive produces under his True Jack Production banner along with Jeni Mulein. Fisher Stevens is attached to direct and executive produce the first episode. Napolitano will also executive produce. David Boyd will serve as producing director.

Katims is repped by CAA and attorney Ira Schreck. Britton is repped by Untitled Entertainment, WME,The Initiative Group and Hansen Jacobson. Schilling is repped by Untitled Entertainment and The Gersh Agency. O’Brien is repped by Atlas Artists and Hansen, Jacobson. Napolitano is repped by CAA and The Book Group.