Jason Katims Apple Series ‘Dear Edward’ Rounds Out Cast

The Apple series “Dear Edward” from creator Jason Katims has added eleven new cast members, Variety has learned.

Audrey Corsa, Eva Ariel Binder, Idris Debrand, Amy Forsyth, Brittany S. Hall, Carter Hudson, Maxwell Jenkins, Jenna Qureshi,, Anna Uzele, Ivan Shaw, and Dario Ladani Sanchez will all star in the series alongside previously announced cast members Connie Britton, Taylor Schilling and Colin O’Brien.

Full character descriptions and rep info for the new additions can be found below.

“Dear Edward” is based on the book of the same name by Ann Napolitano. It tells the story of Edward Adler (O’Brien), a 12-year-old boy who survives a devastating commercial plane crash that kills every other passenger on the flight, including his family. As Edward and a diverse ensemble of others affected by the tragedy try to make sense of life after the crash, unexpected friendships, romances and communities are formed.

Katims is the writer, executive producer, and showrunner on the series under his True Jack Productions banner. True Jack’s Jeni Mulein also executive produces along with Napolitano and Fisher Stevens. David will produce and direct. The series is the first to be greenlit under Katims’ overall deal with Apple Studios.

Character descriptions:

Amy Forsyth (“CODA,” “The Gilded Age”) as ‘Linda,’ after Linda’s boyfriend dies tragically in the crash, she is left pregnant with a part time job as a hostess and no support system.

Carter Hudson (“Snowfall,” “The Wilds”) as ‘John,’ Lacey’s husband, and Edward’s uncle. Edward comes to live with them after the crash.

Eva Ariel Binder (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Stillwater”) as ‘Shay,’ Edward’s friend and lifeline after he moves in next door following the crash.

Maxwell Jenkins (“Lost in Space,” “Joe Bell”) as ‘Jordan,’ Edward’s older brother who lives somewhat in the shadows of his very intelligent younger brother.

Jenna Qureshi (“Just Add Magic: Mystery City,” “Mozart in the Jungle”) as ‘Mahira,’ Jordan’s secret girlfriend who develops a close relationship with Edward after the crash.

Brittany S. Hall (“Ballers,” “David Makes Man”) as ‘Amanda,’ a piano tuner and aspiring artist who is grieving the loss of her fiancé who died in the crash.

Audrey Corsa (“All Rise,” “Tell Me a Story”) as ‘Zoe,’ Dee Dee’s (Britton) daughter. After her father dies in the crash she must grapple with having to deal much more with Dee Dee, with whom she has an extremely strained relationship.

Anna Uzele (Broadway’s “Six,” “City on a Hill”) as Adriana,’ a whip-smart activist who is just starting her career and reevaluates her professional life after she loses her grandmother, the second-ever black Congresswoman.

Ivan Shaw (“Nocturne,” “The Cleaning Lady”) as ’Steve,’ always been the golden child, Steve reevaluates his priorities when his estranged brother perishes in the crash.

Idris Debrand (“MotherFatherSon,” “The informer,” “Kat and the Band”) as ‘Kojo,’ charismatic, funny, and open hearted entrepreneur who must leave his beloved home country of Ghana to care for his niece, Becks, after his sister perishes in the crash.

Dario Ladani Sanchez (“Paper Trail”) as ‘Sam,’ an up-and-coming graphic designer with a beautiful wife and young daughter. Sam is shaken by the sudden loss of his high school best friend in the crash.

Forsyth is repped by The Gersh Agency, David Dean Management, AMI Artist Management and Viewpoint. Binder is repped by A3 Artists Agency & Pallas Management Group. Jenkins is repped by Innovative and Gilbertson Entertainment. Qureshi is repped by Paradigm, Sinclair Management, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Carter is represented by APA, Anonymous Content, and Schrek Rose. Hall is repped by LINK Entertainment, APA, AWA and Myman Greenspan. Corsa is repped by APA and Goodman Genow. Uzele is repped by Innovative Artists. Shaw is repped by Mosaic, TalentWorks, and Goodman Genow.

Debrand is repped by Alan Siegel Entertainment, United Agents and Sloan Offer. Sanchez is repped by Buchwald and Brookside Artists.

(Pictured, from left to right: Dario Ladani Sanchez, Audrey Corsa, Anna Uzele, Idris Debrand)