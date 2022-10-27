Jason Bateman and Jude Law to Develop Limited Series ‘Black Rabbit’ at Netflix as Stars and EPs

Jason Bateman and Jude Law are developing limited series ‘Black Rabbit’ at Netflix. They will both star in the project and serve as executive producers.

Zach Baylin and Kate Susman will write the one-hour series, for which plot details are not yet available. Attached to the series are Baylin and Susman’s Youngblood Pictures as well as Aggregate Films, Bateman’s production banner with Michael Costigan, and Riff Raff Entertainment, Law and Ben Jackson’s banner.

The project brings Bateman back to Netflix after the conclusion of “Ozark” in April of this year. He starred as Marty Byrde in the crime drama series, which is one of the streamer’s most successful of all time. According to Netflix’s self-reported numbers, Season 4 is their No. 10 most watched English-language TV title of all time, and seasons of “Ozark” were the most watched title of the week several times throughout the show’s run.

More to come…