Jared Padalecki Updates Fans After Car Accident: ‘I Hope to Return to Filming This Week’

Jared Padalecki thanked his fans on social media for “the outpouring of love” that occurred following the news of the “Supernatural” and “Walker” actor’s serious car accident. Padalecki’s “Supernatural” co-star Jensen Ackles broke the news of the car accident while attending a fan event for their series in East Brunswick, New Jersey on April 24. Ackles said Padalecki was “lucky to be alive” after getting into a “very bad car accident.”

“Hey y’all! I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love,” Padalecki wrote on social media accompanied by a photo of himself with his daughter. “I’m definitely on the mend and hoping to return to filming later this week. I’m so lucky to have had the best care and be surrounded by people who love me. So grateful for everyone.”

Padalecki currently stars in the lead role of The CW’s “Walker,” which is currently in the middle of airing its second season. The CW has listed May 5 as the airdate for the show’s Season 2 finale. The network has already announced “Walker” will return for a third season.

“I miss my buddy,” Ackles told the audience at the “Supernatural” fan event. “He sends his love. I spoke with him yesterday. He’s sad he can’t be here. I don’t know if you guys know what’s going on. He was in a very bad car accident. He wasn’t driving, he was in the passenger seat, and he’s lucky to be alive. And not only that, but he’s at home recovering which — the fact that he’s not in a hospital right now is blowing my mind because I saw the car.”

Padalecki and Ackles starred opposite one another for 15 seasons on “Supernatural,” which follows the adventures of the Winchester brothers as they hunt down supernatural entities across the country. The show debuted in 2005 and ended its run on The CW in 2020. The series was created by Eric Kripke, who has since gone on to find success with his Amazon series “The Boys.” Ackles is joining “The Boys” later this year for the show’s third season.