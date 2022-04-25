Jensen Ackles Says Jared Padalecki Is ‘Lucky to Be Alive’ After ‘Very Bad Car Accident’

Jensen Ackles revealed at a “Supernatural” fan event in East Brunswick, N.J., that his co-star Jared Padalecki was involved in a serious car accident that could’ve killed him (via People). Ankles attended Creation Entertainment’s Supernatural Official Conventions on April 24 without his longtime co-star because Padalecki was recovering from a “very bad car accident.”

“I miss my buddy,” Ackles told the audience. “He sends his love. I spoke with him yesterday. He’s sad he can’t be here.”

“I don’t know if you guys know what’s going on,” Ackles continued. “He was in a very bad car accident. He wasn’t driving, he was in the passenger seat, and he’s lucky to be alive. And not only that, but he’s at home recovering which — the fact that he’s not in a hospital right now is blowing my mind because I saw the car.”

According to Ackles, Padalecki said that his car accident left him feeling like he had “gone 12 rounds with [Mike] Tyson.” Ackles noted the “airbag packs a punch” and asked the “Supernatural” fans in attendance to “keep him in your thoughts, send him some love if you get the chance on social and he’ll be back with us soon.”

Variety has reached out to Padalecki’s representative for more information.

Padalecki and Ackles starred opposite one another for 15 seasons on “Supernatural,” which follows the adventures of the Winchester brothers as they hunt down supernatural entities across the country. The show debuted in 2005 and ended its run on The CW in 2020. The series was created by Eric Kripke, who has since gone on to find success with his Amazon series “The Boys.” Ackles is joining “The Boys” later this year for the show’s third season. Padalecki currently stars in the lead role of The CW’s “Walker,” which wrapped up its second season in April. The network has already announced “Walker” will return for a third season.