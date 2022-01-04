Paramount Plus’ ‘Indivisible: Healing Hate,’ From XG Prods., to Examine Roots of the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol Attacks

Mandy Patinkin is set to narrate “Indivisible: Healing Hate,” is a six-part documentary series for Paramount Plus that focuses on the rise of far-right extremism and how it drove the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The series premieres on the one-year anniversary of the insurrection, this January 6, with the episode “Rage Revealed.”

XG Productions and ViacomCBS’ See It Now Studios are behind “Indivisible: Healing Hate,” which will feature interviews with federal and state law enforcement, victims of extremism, accused and convicted extremists, lawmakers, and analysts.

XG Prods.’ Jim Clemente, Tim Clemente, James Bruce, Spencer Gordon and Josh Murphy are executive producers on the docuseries. “It is so important for people with differing opinions to listen to one another, try to understand different points of view, and make efforts to find middle ground in the political and social narrative,” Tim and Jim Clemente, who are also the co-founders of XG, said in a joint statement. “Violence is never the answer.”

Bruce directed the docuseries, while Murphy is the writer. According to the series’ logline, “‘Indivisible: Healing Hate’ answers important questions including: In a nation founded on the tenets of liberty and equality, how could such a violent and destructive event have occurred? What exactly is far right extremism? Where does it come from and how did it become so dangerous a platform? How is extremism distorted and politicized by media narratives to divide us as a people? And how can we learn from the past and take appropriate steps to heal the differences and prevent violent confrontations like this in the future?”

Jim Clemente is a former New York City Prosecutor and a former FBI Supervisory Special Agent/Profiler. He is also co-host and creator of the podcast “Real Crime Profile,” and his credits include serving as a writer/producer on CBS’ “Criminal Minds” and creator of Discovery’s “Manhunt: Unabomber.” Tim Clemente is a former counterterrorism expert, SWAT team member/sniper/tactical instructor and FBI agent. He’s written episodes of “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “Lie to Me,” “Blindspot” “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders” and “The Unit,” was a creator and producer of “Washington Field.”

The Clemente brothers founded XG Prods. in 2008 “to entertain, inform and inspire audiences through the creation, development and production of authentic crime, law enforcement and military-related content.” Most recently, XG was behind Fox’s revival of the “America’s Most Wanted” franchise.