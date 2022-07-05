Janai Norman Named Co-Anchor at ABC’s Weekend ‘Good Morning America’

Janai Norman, who has worked in various jobs for ABC News since 2016, was named a co-anchor of the weekend edition of “Good Morning America,” a part of the morning-news franchise that has gotten new attention in recent years.

Norman may already be familiar to viewers of the show. She has hosted its “Pop News” segment on weekends, joining the proceedings when ABC News launched a second hour of weekend “GMA” in October of 2019. Dan B. Harris, a longtime ABC News anchor, left the weekend broadcast last year to pursue entrepreneurial ventures. Norman will join co-anchors Whit Johnson and Eva Pilgrim starting with next weekend’s broadcast.

“Janai is a versatile and talented journalist, whether she is anchoring at the desk, conducting a one-on-one interview with a newsmaker of the day or reporting in the field on breaking news,” said Kim Godwin, president of ABC News, in a memo to staff Tuesday. “She puts her heart into her work and makes it a priority to cover the most important underreported issues of our time, including the maternal mortality crisis facing Black women and the stigma of mental health.”

Norman started at ABC News as an intern at News One in 2011. She returned in 2016 to cover politics as a multi-platform reporter in the Disney unit’s Washington bureau before becoming overnight anchor for “World News Now” and “America This Morning.” As a correspondent, she has covered events events such as the manhunt for the Brooklyn subway shooter earlier this year, the 2020 South Carolina Senate race, and the protests after the death of George Floyd.

Before joining ABC News, Norman worked as a general-assignment reporter and fill-in anchor in Columbia, Missouri, Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Orlando, Florida.