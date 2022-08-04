Jaime Pressly Joins Cast of Fox’s ‘Welcome to Flatch’ Season 2

Emmy winner Jaime Pressly (“My Name is Earl”) is moving into another small TV town. Pressly has been added to the cast of Fox’s “Welcome to Flatch” as it returns for a second season. She will play Barb Flatch, a Realtor who returns to her hometown after a bad divorce.

“She believes in second chances and wants to give Flatch the glow up it deserves, one margarita at a time,” per the logline description of Pressly’s character. “Welcome to Flatch” returns for its Season 2 on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 9 p.m. ET.

Pressly joins a cast that includes comedian Holmes, Sam Straley (“The Dropout”), Seann William Scott (“American Pie”), Aya Cash (“You’re The Worst”), Justin Linville, Taylor Ortega (“Succession”) and Krystal Smith. “Welcome to Flatch” is a mockumentary that revolves around the quirky and eccentric citizens of the small Midwestern town Flatch, Ohio.

Pressly most recently starred as Jill Kendall on Chuck Lorrie’s “Mom.” She was nominated for the Golden Globe and SAG, and won the Emmy for comedy supporting actress in 2007 for “My Name Is Earl.”

The star’s film credits include DreamWorks’ “I Love You, Man” directed by John Hamburg, opposite Paul Rudd, Jason Segel and Jon Favreau, and Columbia Pictures’ “The Adventures of Joe Dirt” with David Spade.

“Welcome to Flatch” comes from exec producer Jenny Bicks (“Sex and the City”) and director/exec producer Paul Feig (“Bridesmaids”). The series is inspired by BBC Studios’ “This Country.” The show comes from Lionsgate, BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm and Fox Entertainment.

Perkins Street Productions’ Bicks, Feigco Entertainment’s Feig, BBC Studios’ Angie Stephenson and Charlie Cooper and Daisy May Cooper, who created the original BBC series, are exec producers. Pressly is represented by Gersh Agency, Artists First, David B. Feldman, Esq. at Brecheen Feldman Breimer Silver & Thompson.