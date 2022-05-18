James D’Arcy Cast in ‘Constellation’ At Apple TV+

James D’Arcy will star as Jo’s husband Magnus in the upcoming Apple TV+ thriller “Constellation,” Variety has learned. Additionally, Oliver Hirschbiegel and Joseph Cedar have been set to direct three episodes each of the eight-episode series.

The series follows Jo (Noomi Rapace), a woman who returns to Earth after a disaster in space — only to discover that key pieces of her life seem to be missing. The action-packed space adventure is an exploration of the dark edges of human psychology, one woman’s desperate quest to expose the truth about the hidden history of space travel and for her to recover all that she has lost. Jonathan Banks also stars.

D’arcy’s credits include playing Jarvis in the Marvel series “Agent Carter” and film “Avengers: Endgame” as well as starring in Christopher Nolan’s 2017 film “Dunkirk” and Andy Goddard’s 2020 film “Six Minutes to Midnight.” Up next, he appears in Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” and makes his written and directorial debut with the film “Made in Italy.”

He is repped by Verve, Entertainment 360 and Markham, Froggatt and Irwin.

Hirschbiegel is known for directing the 2004 film “Downfall,” while Cedar wrote and directed the 2011 film “Footnote.” They serve as directors alongside Michelle MacLaren, who was previously announced as the director of the first two episodes.

“Constellation” is created and written by Peter Harness and co-produced for Apple TV+ by Turbine Studios and Haut et Court TV. Executive producers include Harness for Haunted Barn Ltd., David Tanner, Tracey Scoffield, Caroline Benjo, Simon Arnal, Carole Scotta, Justin Thomson and MacLaren and Rebecca Hobbs for MacLaren Entertainment. Jahan Lopes co-executive produces for MacLaren. Daniel Hetzer serves as a producer.