James Cromwell, Anna Gunn Among Five Cast Opposite Colin Farrell in Apple Series ‘Sugar’

Colin Farrell’s upcoming Apple series “Sugar” has added five new cast members, Variety has learned.

James Cromwell (“Succession,” “Babe,” “Six Feet Under”), Anna Gunn (“Breaking Bad,” “Deadwood”), Dennis Boutsikaris (“Better Call Saul,” “Mayfair Witches”), Alex Hernandez (“Invasion,” “Bloodshot”), and Lindsay Pulsipher (“The Beast,” “True Blood”) have all joined the series. Cromwell and Gunn will recur, while Boutsikaris, Hernandez, and Pulsipher will be series regulars. Along with Farrell, previously announced cast members include Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Amy Ryan.

Exact plot and character details for the show remain under wraps, aside from the fact that it is described as a genre-bending contemporary take on the private detective story set in Los Angeles.

Cromwell is repped by Paradigm. Gunn is repped by Gersh. Boutsikaris is repped by AKA Talent Agency and Main Title Entertainment. Hernandez is repped by A3 Artists Agency, HCKR Agency, and Brookside Artists Management. Pulsipher is repped by Elevate Entertainment, Buchwald, and Kopeikin Law

Mark Protosevich (“The Cell,” “I Am Legend,” “Thor”) serves as writer and executive producer on “Sugar.” Farrell will executive produce in addition to starring. Fernando Meirelles (“City of God,” “Two Popes”) will direct and executive produce. Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon of Genre Films also executive produce, as do Scott Greenberg and Chip Vucelich. Apple Studios will produce.

“Sugar” is the second series that Kinberg and Genre Films have at Apple. The company also produces the streamer’s show “Invasion.” That series, which is a sci-fi drama about an alien invasion of Earth, debuted on Apple in 2021 and was renewed for a second season in December. Kinberg co-created the series with David Weil.